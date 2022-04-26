The Arizona Western Matadors (43-13, 27-11) were swept in a doubleheader by Cochise (40-14, 26-10) losing game one 2-0 before falling in game two, 7-6 in Douglas.
The Matadors were held to just three hits in the series-opening 2-0 loss on Tuesday afternoon. Juan Gil Franco allowed two unearned runs while striking out eight batters in a loss.
Noah Roberts had two of the Matadors' three hits, finishing the opener 2-for-3 with a double while Ben Fierenzi picked up the Matadors' third hit of the game.
The Matadors opened up the second game with four consecutive runs to take a 4-0 lead before Cochise erased it with seven straight runs to take a 7-4 lead. Arizona Western would score the final two runs of the game, falling short in a 7-6 loss.
Samuel Fabian finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, driving in two runs in the loss while Noah Marcelo also produced a pair of hits, going 2-for-5. Dylan Edmands also homered in the loss, going 1-for-4 driving in a pair.
Michael Minaya tossed two scoreless innings in relief, recording a pair of strikeouts.