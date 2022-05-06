The Arizona Western College Matadors kept their season alive on Friday afternoon, outlasting Cochise 5-4 in 10 innings to force a decisive game three in Douglas.
Both starting pitchers held each team in check through the first four innings, trading scoreless innings until the fifth.
The Matadors got the offense going in the fifth inning and placed runners at second and third with one out before Tyler LeRoy singled into left field to score a pair of runs, giving the Matadors a 2-0 lead. Garrett Rede made it a 3-0 lead thanks to a loop single down the right field line to score LeRoy from third.
Cochise would grab a run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly, cutting the Arizona Western advantage to 3-1. The Apaches whittled the Matadors’ lead down to one by grabbing a run in the seventh inning, making it a 3-2 game.
Max Weller would get one of the runs back with a solo home run to center field in the eighth inning to push the lead back to two runs at 4-2.
Cochise tied the game in the ninth inning thanks to a two-out, two-run double to even the score at four, sending the game to extra innings for the second consecutive day.
The Matadors retook the lead in the top of the tenth inning, scoring a run on an error, taking a 5-4 lead. Juan Gil Franco was able to shut the door in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure the 5-4 win.
The Matadors and Apaches will play a decisive game three Saturday beginning at noon in Douglas, Ariz. with the winner advancing to the Region I final.