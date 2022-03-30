YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona Western College Lady Matadors' women's basketball player Alliance Ndiba was named First-Team NJCAA All-American.
Ndiba finished the season as the Lady Matadors' leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game while also leading the team with 11.9 rebounds per game and 3.0 blocks per contest.
The freshman forward posted a team-best 15 double-doubles and scored a career-high 27 points in an 87-47 win over Glendale on Dec. 11, matching that career-best almost a month later in a 102-49 win over Chandler-Gilbert.
Ndiba was named ACCAC Player of the Year as well as ACCAC Freshman of the Year. Ndiba is the first Arizona Western Lady Matador to earn NJCAA DI Women's Basketball All-American since Stephanie Schmid earned the honor in 2014-15.
In other women's basketball news, AWC's Teresa Da Silva was named as an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American.
Da Silva finished the season as the Lady Matadors' second-leading scorer, averaging 11.9 points per game. Da Silva shot 35.9 percent from three, hitting 56 three-pointers for the season.
The sophomore guard scored a season-high 22 points at Pima on November 17 and finished the season with five games of 20 or more points.
Da Silva led the Lady Matadors to a Region I and West District championship, scoring 19 points in the title game on March 4.
Lendeborg earns Third-Team All American for men's squad
Arizona Western Matadors men's basketball player Yaxel Lendeborg was named NJCAA Third-Team All-American.
Lendeborg played in 31 games for the Matadors, averaging 12.0 points per game, and led the Matadors with 11.0 rebounds per game.
The freshman forward finished third in the ACCAC in field goal percentage, shooting 61.5 percent from the field while also leading the conference in offensive rebounds with 138 and total rebounds with 341.
Lendeborg scored a career-high 26 points and hauled in 19 rebounds in an 87-70 win over Pima on January 19. Lendeborg finished the season with 22 games of 10 or more rebounds.
The Pennsauken, N.J. native becomes the first NJCAA All-American since Cash Williams was named NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American in 2019-20.