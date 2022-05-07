Arizona Western College Matadors baseball team saw their season come to an end, losing game three of a best-of-three series to Cochise 8-3 on Saturday afternoon.
JC Navarro gave the Matadors an early lead, smacking a solo home run in the first inning, putting the Matadors in front 1-0.
Cochise would tie the game in the bottom of the first inning with a run before taking the lead in the second, scoring a run to take a 2-1 advantage.
The Apaches opened the lead up to 4-1 with two runs in the fourth inning before the Matadors cut the deficit to one run thanks to a Noah Roberts RBI ground out in the fifth and a Noah Marcelo home run in the sixth inning.
Cochise would score the final four runs of the game as the Matadors fell 8-3, ending Arizona Western Matadors.
Ibarra helps Lady Matadors finish season with split
Meanwhile in softball Saturday, the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors finished the regular season with a doubleheader split with Mesa, losing game one 14-8 before taking game two 17-6.
Mesa opened the first game with back-to-back five-run innings, putting the Lady Matadors in a 10-2 hole through the first two innings.
Trailing 12-2 in the fourth the Lady Matadors scored four runs in the fourth inning highlighted by an Abigail Ibarra two-run homer and an Oros solo home run.
Mesa would pull away and take the opener 14-8.
Desiree Moran went 4-for-5 with two runs batted in while Ibarra went 1-for-5 with two runs batted.
The Lady Matadors scored in all but one inning in game two opening the scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning before adding two more in the third and three more runs in the fourth inning highlighted by an Ibarra two-run double.
Arizona Western pulled away in the sixth inning, scoring six runs thanks to a three-run homer by Moran and a two-run homer from Ibarra before Oros smacked a solo homer to cap the inning.
Ibarra went 4-for-5 with nine runs batted in while Moran knocked in three runs going 2-for-4.