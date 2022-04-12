YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (43-5, 27-3) extended their winning streak to 20 games with a pair of wins on Tuesday afternoon, beating Eastern Arizona (20-26, 9-22) 6-1 and 12-2 at Walt Kammann Field.
Joseph Taveras allowed just one run while striking out seven batters in a complete-game performance to help the Matadors take the opener 6-1 over Eastern Arizona.
The Matadors took the lead in the second inning without the benefit of a hit as Tyler LeRoy gave the Mats a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk before Ben Fierenzi grounded into a double play, allowing a run to score and push the lead to 2-0.
Max Weller doubled the lead in the next inning, going to the opposite field for a two-run homer, extending the Matadors’ lead to 4-0 in the third inning.
The Matadors added two insurance runs in the sixth inning when Noah Marcelo was hit by a pitch to make it a 5-0 lead before Reece Longstaff knocked in the sixth run of the game on a sacrifice fly to right.
Eastern Arizona scored their lone run of the game in the seventh inning.
Weller finished the game with two hits, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run while JC Navarro also finished with two hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk in the win.
The Matadors’ offense put up crooked numbers in the second and sixth innings as starting pitcher Juan Gil Franco Allowed just two runs over six innings of work.
Noah Roberts got the Matadors off to a good start in game two, crushing a ball over the right-field fence for a two-run home run, giving the Matadors a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Marcelo made it a 3-0 lead with a double down the line before an error allowed another run to score, extending the Matadors’ lead to 4-0.
Samuel Fabian pushed the lead up to 5-0 in the fourth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly.
After Eastern Arizona scored a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, Fabian drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning before Navarro doubled in a pair to push the lead to 8-2. Wesley Estrella kept the inning going with a loop RBI single to make it a 9-2 lead for the Mats. Marcelo then knocked in a pair before Longstaff doubled in another to make it a seven-run inning, giving the Matadors a 12-2 lead.
Marcelo finished the game with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in, going 2-for-4 with a walk while Estrella went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Matadors head on the road on Saturday, heading to Coolidge for a doubleheader with Central Arizona beginning at noon.
Martinez’s big day not enough as Lady Matadors swept by Pumas
Meanwhile in softball news, the Arizona Western Lady Matadors (11-29, 6-25) were swept in a doubleheader by Paradise Valley (7-27, 7-27) 15-6 and 11-10 on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix.
Paradise Valley scored the first seven runs of the game, scoring five in the first inning before adding to the lead with a two-run second inning before the Lady Matadors would get on the board in the top of the third.
Desiree Moran put the Lady Matadors on the board with a three-run homer to cut the deficit to 7-3 before Angela Oros smacked a two-run home run to cut the Pumas’ lead to 7-5.
Paradise Valley was able to answer, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning before Alyssa Martinez hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth to get one of those runs back for the Lady Matadors.
The Pumas would score the final five runs of the game as the Lady Matadors dropped the opener.
Moran and Martinez each finished the game with two hits as Moran went 2-for-3 and Martinez finished the game 2-for-2.
The Lady Matadors would jump out to an early lead in game two, scoring a run in the first and second innings before Paradise Valley took the lead in the bottom of the second with a three-run inning.
Arizona Western tied the game in the top of the third inning on a Martinez RBI double before the Pumas put up another three spot in the bottom of the third to take a 6-3 lead.
Moran would drive in a run with a bases-loaded walk before Christina Robles cleared the bases with a three-run triple to put the Lady Matadors in front 7-6.
Paradise Valley scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth inning but the Lady Matadors responded with a three-run seventh inning thanks to a Martinez homer and an Oros two-run double but Paradise Valley came right back and scored two in the bottom of the seventh to win the game 11-10.
Moran and Martinez each went a perfect 4-for-4 in the loss while driving in two runs. Robles and Oros each drove in three runs.
The Lady Matadors head over to Tucson on Saturday to face Pima in a doubleheader beginning at noon.