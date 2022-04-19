YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 13 ranked Arizona Western (43-9, 27-7) were swept in a doubleheader by Yavapai (31-14-1, 19-11) 4-1 and 17-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Arizona Western outhit Yavapi in game one but the Matadors could only score one run in a 4-1 loss in the opener.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the first inning in game one, taking on a 1-0 lead on a Max Weller bunt single scoring Noah Marcelo before Yavapai responded in the top of the second, scoring two runs to grab a 2-1 lead.
Yavapai added to their lead in the sixth inning with a solo home run to push the lead to 3-1 before hitting another solo homer in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-1.
Noah Roberts went 2-for-3 in the loss while Marcelo finished the game with two hits, scoring the lone run for the Matadors.
Yavapai opened the scoring in game two, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning thanks to a pair of home runs, a two-run homer, and a three-run shot to take a 5-0 lead.
The Roughriders added two more runs in the top of the second inning on a two-run homer to extend the early lead to 7-0.
JC Navarro put the Matadors on the board in the bottom of the second inning, blasting a solo home run to center to cut the deficit to 7-1 with his 10th homer of the season.
The Matadors attempted to chip away scoring two runs in the third on a bases-loaded walk worked by Navarro and a Samuel Fabian RBI single. Weller would make it a three-run game, sending a solo home run over the center-field fence to open the bottom of the fifth inning, cutting the Yavapai lead to 8-5.
The Roughriders would go on to score the next nine runs of the game, eight of them coming in the eighth inning to pull away and take the second game 17-5.
Navarro finished the game 1-for-3 with a homer and a walk while Weller also went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk.
The Matadors head out on the road on Saturday as they travel to Tucson for a doubleheader beginning at noon.