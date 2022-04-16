YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (43-7, 27-5) were swept in a doubleheader by Central Arizona (41-8, 25-7) losing game one 3-2 in extra innings before falling in the second game 9-5 in Coolidge, Ariz.
The Matadors jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in game one when Reece Longstaff singled in a pair to open the scoring.
Central Arizona would tie the game with a pair of runs in the fourth inning to eventually send the game to extra innings, winning the game 3-2 with a run in the eighth.
Dylan Edmands finished the first game of the doubleheader 1-for-2 while Ben Fierenzi also went 1-for-2 with a run scored in the loss.
Jorge Carvajal went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six in a no-decision.
Just like in game one the Arizona Western Matadors jumped out to a two-run lead, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning thanks to a Longstaff RBI groundout and a JC Navarro single.
The Matadors made it a four-run lead in the third inning thanks to RBI doubles from both Max Weller and Samuel Fabian to push the lead to 4-0.
Central Arizona came back to score nine of the next 10 runs scored in the game, helped by a four-run fourth inning to take the lead.
The Matadors would score a run on a wild pitch in the fifth but would fall in game two, 9-5.
Weller led the team with a pair of hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI while Longstaff went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
The Matadors return home on Tuesday when they host Yavapai in a doubleheader beginning at noon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.