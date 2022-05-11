Starting in June, the Arizona Western College Matadors will be hosting its annual summer basketball camp.
The AWC men's and women's programs will collaborate to put on a co-ed youth basketball camp for grades K-12. The instructional camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 6-9. All activities will be held on the AWC campus.
Campers can either register by mail or at the door on the first day of camp. As part of the instructional activities, camp goers will receive valuable insight from members of the AWC men's and women's coaching staffs. Basketball drills designed to enhance fundamentals such as footwork, ball handling, shooting form, defense, and rebounding will all be part of the camp curriculum.
According to AWC men's basketball head coach Kyle Isaacs, the main objective of the camp is to work on the fundamentals of the game at the grass roots level.
"Last year, we had over 100 kids come out and participate, so it's a good opportunity for kids to come out and play some ball," Isaacs told The Yuma Sun. "We are really looking to enhance the basketball fundamentals of kids in Yuma County."