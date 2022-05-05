Arizona Western College Matadors’ men’s basketball player Najeeb Muhammad has signed to play at Lubbock Christian University next season.
Muhammad played in 38 career games for the Matadors, starting 35 while averaging 11.4 points per game while wearing the cardinal and gold. The guard from Las Vegas, Nev. scored a career-high 26 points in a win over Central Arizona on April 7, 2021.
This past season, Muhammad emerged as one of the Matadors’ consistent scorers, scoring in double-figures 17 times in 28 games played, averaging 11.1 points per game and 5.0 assists per game. Muhammad recorded a season-high 11 assists in a win over Eastern Arizona on November 20.
Lubbock Christian University is an NCAA DII institution in Lubbock, Texas, competing in the Lone Star Conference. The Chaparrals are coming off an appearance in the NCAA DII National Tournament.