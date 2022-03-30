The No. 11 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (35-5, 19-3) swept Mesa (19-17, 8-14) in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon in Mesa, winning game one 14-0 before coming from behind and winning game two 14-6.
Joseph Taveras tossed five shutout innings, allowing just three hits as the Matadors scored seven runs in the second inning on their way to a 14-0 win in game one.
The Matadors would open the game up with a big second inning, scoring seven runs highlighted by a Samuel Fabian three-run double.
Arizona Western added two more runs in the third inning on a wild pitch and a Dylan Edmands sacrifice fly to up the lead to 9-0. Fabian came through again with another two-run double as part of a five-run fifth for the Matadors who stretched the lead out to 14-0.
Fabian doubled twice and drove in five runs finishing the game 2-for-4 while Edmands drove in three in the win. JC Navarro went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
The Matadors fell behind early in game two, trailing 5-1 entering the fifth inning before scoring 13 of the next 14 runs to come back and win 14-6.
Derek Suliz led the Matadors in game two with four hits, going 4-for-5 with a double and three runs batted in while Fabian drove in two runs, collecting another double.
Navarro led the way for the Matadors' comeback, driving in four runs while recording his second two-home run game of the season, also doubling in the win going 4-for-5.
Edmands along with Noah Roberts, Max Weller, Reece Longstaff, and Fabian all drove in a run each in game two.
Jonathan Zayas kept the Matadors in the game, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings in relief, earning the win.
The Matadors return home on Saturday, hosting Glendale in a doubleheader beginning at noon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.