Arizona Western College is hosting the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Softball Championship from May 24-28.
Sixteen of the best college teams in the country will be traveling to Yuma to participate in the tournament, held at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, 1700 E. 8th St. The championship festivities will kick off with a home run derby at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, with games beginning at noon on Tuesday, May 24.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate. A five-day adult pass is $50 and a five-day senior/youth pass is $40. An adult day pass is $15 and a senior/youth day pass is $10. Entrance to the home run derby is free.
Visit www.njcaa.org for more information.