YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (31-5) pushed their winning streak to eight games with a doubleheader sweep of the Langley Blaze 11-1 and 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Matadors’ pithing held the Blaze to just one run on two hits while the offense scored eight runs in the sixth inning to win game one 11-1.
The Matadors bats picked up from where they left off yesterday, scoring two runs in the first inning thanks to a Samuel Fabian sacrifice fly and a Dylan Edmands RBI single to put the Mats in front 2-0.
Edmands ended the first game with two hits including a double and was hit by a pitch, reaching base three times in the win.
JC Navarro added to the Matadors’ lead in the fourth inning, leading off the inning with a solo home run to left to push the lead to 3-1. The home run was Navarro’s second in the last three games and his fifth of the season.
Navarro finished the game 1-for-2 with a home run and walk, scoring two runs.
Langley was able to scratch across a run in the top of the fifth inning on a wild pitch before the Matadors would open the game up in the bottom of the sixth.
Arizona Western would score eight runs thanks to a bases-loaded walk issued to Noah Roberts, a three-run double from Garrett Rede, and a balk before Fabian drove in two more runs with a double in the gap. Navarro ended the game by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
Roland Marte started the game and threw three scoreless innings, striking out seven batters while Jorge Carvajal allowed an unearned run in 2.1 innings of work.
Arizona Western jumped out to a 6-0 lead in game two and would hang on to sweep the doubleheader with a 6-3 win.
Just like in game one, the Matadors opened the scoring in the first inning in game two, taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a Fabian RBI single.
Fabian would have a perfect day at the plate in game two, going 4-for-4 with four singles in the win.
The Matadors were held quiet for the next two innings before Luis Fernandez laced a triple into the right-center gap to score a pair of runs and extend the Mats’ lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning.
Chris Echevarria tossed four shutout innings while striking out five batters to help keep the Blaze off the scoreboard.
Arizona Western added two more runs in the sixth inning on an Edmands sacrifice fly and a Navarro RBI double to stretch the lead out to 6-0.
Navarro reached base three times in game two, going 1-2 with the RBI double and two walks.
Langley would score three runs in the ninth and bring the tying run to the plate but the Matadors were able to hang on for their seventh eighth consecutive win.
The Matadors return to ACCAC play on Saturday, hosting Paradise Valley in a doubleheader beginning at noon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.