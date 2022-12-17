Through three quarters at Yuma High, the Criminals varsity boys basketball team held a narrow two-point lead over the Cibola Raiders on Friday night, hoping to hold on and grab a season-altering win after going 1-4 through their first five games.

Cibola senior guard Jacob Ponder had other plans. The Crims had done a stellar job defending the three-point line, allowing just two long balls to land ahead of the fourth quarter, one from Ponder. The senior then took over, scoring four three pointers for 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, propelling the Raiders to a 59-51 win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you