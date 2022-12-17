Through three quarters at Yuma High, the Criminals varsity boys basketball team held a narrow two-point lead over the Cibola Raiders on Friday night, hoping to hold on and grab a season-altering win after going 1-4 through their first five games.
Cibola senior guard Jacob Ponder had other plans. The Crims had done a stellar job defending the three-point line, allowing just two long balls to land ahead of the fourth quarter, one from Ponder. The senior then took over, scoring four three pointers for 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, propelling the Raiders to a 59-51 win.
“You have to tip your hat to Cibola and Jacob,” Yuma head coach Curt Weber said. “We had him pretty much under control the whole game and then when they needed him, they got him... Their second chance opportunities really hurt us.”
“Overall, I thought we executed very well on both offense and defense, but just came up short in the end.”
Leading the way for the Crims was a duo of junior wing Reggie Antone and sophomore guard Nicholas Amador, who each scored 14 points apiece.
Despite the loss, Weber remained very proud of his team, even going to express that he thought his squad turned a corner on Friday night.
“I told the guys afterwards, I thought we grew up quite a bit,” Weber said. “I told this team that by the middle of January I think we will be playing pretty well, it just takes some time to get up to speed.”
Yuma will take winter break off before returning to action against Gila Ridge on Jan. 9. Cibola will play in the Pima CC Christmas Tournament in Tucson on Tuesday.
Shamrocks dominate in Marana
Yuma Catholic varsity boys wrestling had a dominant Friday afternoon at the Mountain View Duels in Marana, beating all five of its opponents. The Shamrocks began their showing with a 57-21 victory over Mesa and a 63-18 win over Pueblo, before crushing Mesa 75-6. They also dispatched Mica Mountain 51-18 and Safford 60-24.
Six Rocks went a perfect 5-0 on Friday, with Max McVicker leading the way with five wins by pinfall in the 285 pound weight class. Also undefeated were Khel Lipumano at 113 pounds, Josh Rodriguez at 132 pounds, Easton Jones at 138 pounds, Hunter Hancock at 150 pounds and Trent Blomquist at 190 pounds.
“We got contributions from every member on the team which is what it takes to win duels,” YC coach Jeff Welsing said. “We have been instilling in them to compete each and every match and our competitive drive was there today.”
Next up for the Shamrocks is the Mile High Showcase in Prescott on Dec. 30-31.
The Cibola Raiders welcomed the visiting Chandler Wolves to Yuma on Friday night, competing in a tight contest which resulted in a 1-1 draw.
Senior forward Miguel Valenzuela struck first with a goal in the 11th minute on a ball issued by senior defender Jacob Quintana.
However, Chandler struck back in the 23rd minute on a controversial call in the box awarding a penalty kick opportunity which was converted.
”The guys played tough tonight and really pushed for a win but we were a bit unlucky to have some chances not find the back of the net,” head coach Bryan Claudio said. “Jacob Quintana and (sophomore defender) Christian Quintero solidified the backline really doing a great job of not letting Chandler get any good looks at goal. (Senior midfielder) Gael Castro, (senior midfielder) Nathaniel Claudio, and (senior midfielder) Damian Olivares did an excellent job of winning the midfield and creating chances for others.”
Cibola returns to action on Jan. 3 against Mesa after winter break.