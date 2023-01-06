Yuma Catholic girls basketball continued its ascension to the top of 3A on Thursday evening, defeating No. 1 Parker at home 49-27.
”Tonight we really moved the basketball well,” head coach Bobby McGalliard said. “We brought a lot of pressure on defense and sped the game up, which is what we really like to do on the floor.”
Setting the tone was YC’s trio of usual suspects who scored 43 of 49 points for the Shamrocks. Sophomore guard/forward Amanda Wiley led the way, recording 17 points and 13 rebounds. Six-foot-two junior big Rian Martinez had a tremendous night on defense with five blocks, as well as 13 points on the offensive end. Senior guard Reese Sellers contributed 13 points of her own, along with five steals.
”We are really happy with the way we have been playing,” McGalliard added. “The focus point is to be playing your best basketball by the end of the year, and we are stepping up towards that.”
With the win, the Shamrocks move to 10-1 start to their season. As the only undefeated in the 3A West Region and No. 4 in 3A overall, as well as a statement win over the No. 1 Broncs, YC is in the hunt to stand atop the rankings.
YC girls soccer drop contest in California
Yuma Catholic girls soccer fell to El Centro in California on Thursday evening, losing 6-2. Freshman Maya Daniel opened up scoring for the Shamrocks, cleaning up a shot by senior Gina Ramos which was saved. Despite this, YC allowed two goals in the first half, trailing by one at halftime. After four goals allowed in the fourth, senior Alina Avelar scored the second goal for the Shamrocks with just under a minute left in the contest.
YC boys basketball checks off another win
Much like their counterparts on the hardwood, the YC boys basketball team grabbed another win on Thursday night, defeating Parker 65-38. Junior wing Landen Urquijo scored 16, while sophomore guard Braden Moore had 14 points, and junior guard Sebi Pantane had 11. The win for the No. 7 Shamrocks puts them at 13-2 on the season heading into Saturday’s contest against Gilbert Christian.