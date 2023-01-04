In their return from winter break, the Yuma Catholic boys and girls varsity soccer and basketball teams all grabbed wins on Tuesday, each in dominating fashion.

YC girls soccer got the ball rolling at 4 p.m. defeating St. John Paul II on the road 6-0. Sophomore midfielder Janessa Lugo commenced the scoring with two goals in the first seven minutes of the contest. She continued her tremendous day on the pitch with an assist on the third goal of the game, scored by freshman forward Maya Daniel. Lugo closed out the first half with a hat trick in the 35th minute. Junior defender Janeth Manzo scored the fifth goal of the match, before Lugo grabbed her fourth ahead of the final whistle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you