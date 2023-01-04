In their return from winter break, the Yuma Catholic boys and girls varsity soccer and basketball teams all grabbed wins on Tuesday, each in dominating fashion.
YC girls soccer got the ball rolling at 4 p.m. defeating St. John Paul II on the road 6-0. Sophomore midfielder Janessa Lugo commenced the scoring with two goals in the first seven minutes of the contest. She continued her tremendous day on the pitch with an assist on the third goal of the game, scored by freshman forward Maya Daniel. Lugo closed out the first half with a hat trick in the 35th minute. Junior defender Janeth Manzo scored the fifth goal of the match, before Lugo grabbed her fourth ahead of the final whistle.
The Shamrocks boys soccer team followed up with win of their own on the road, beating the Lions 6-2, putting their record at 2-3-4 on the season.
On the road at Odyssey Institute, YC girls basketball mustered a solid win of its own, defeating the Minotaurs 42-29. Sophomore guard Amanda Wiley led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Reese Sellers put up 16 points of her own with a trio of steals to boot. Junior power forward Eva Garcia dominated the glass with 12 rebounds and five points. The Shamrocks are now a perfect 6-0 on the season.
Rounding out the quartet of victories was YC boys basketball, who defeated Odyssey in orderly fashion 67-28. Junior guard Sebi Patane scored 16 points with sophomore guard Braden Moore and junior wing Landed Urquijo right behind with 11 points apiece. The Shamrocks are now 12-2 and sit at a perfect 2-0 in region play.