KINGMAN – Cibola’s varsity boys and girls swimming teams added another win to their growing list of victories in 2022, coming out on top in a four-way meet here Thursday that included host Kingman High School, Kingman Academy and San Luis High School.

Cibola coach Mark Dusek said the Raiders won both the boys and girls competitions although the final results have not yet been released.

