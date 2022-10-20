KINGMAN – Cibola’s varsity boys and girls swimming teams added another win to their growing list of victories in 2022, coming out on top in a four-way meet here Thursday that included host Kingman High School, Kingman Academy and San Luis High School.
Cibola coach Mark Dusek said the Raiders won both the boys and girls competitions although the final results have not yet been released.
“This meet was a little different, as it was our final non-invitational weekday competition – a ‘dual meet’ setting even though there were four teams,” said Dusek.
“We were in a position where we could move most of the kids around and have them swim events they weren’t used to or hadn’t swum at all during the year. Even though some events were new for some kids, they adapted and ended up performing very well.
“Overall, it was a good meet and a great way to go into the weekend before the Colorado River Championships (Oct. 28 and 29 at Valley Aquatic Center) and the state competition. The kids were relaxed and had a good time.
“We’re very proud of the kids this year. They are a good group of kids and have overcome some hiccups at the beginning of the season, to produce great times and great meet results.”
As usual, the Raiders had multiple event winners Thursday.
On the boys’ side, multiple event winners were Ethan Jantzi (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, and 200 freestyle relay); Ryan Dusek (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay, and 400 freestyle relay); Gavin Logan (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay); and Nicolas Acero (100 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay).
For the Raider girls, multiple event winners were Payton Doak (200 freestyle, 200 medley relay, and 200 freestyle relay); Miah Duarte-Olivas (200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay); and Amena Barker (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle).
Kofa High School hosted Gila Ridge High School in a dual meet Thursday at Valley Aquatic Center.
Final team scores were not provided.
Kofa Coach William Packham said key performances for the Kings came from David Nye and Kieran Paxton who led the team in sprint race times. Also Logan Hartley and Ivan Lee led the boys team in the endurance races; Sienna Juaregui, Paxton, Matteah Wilkins and Reagan Simpson led the team in the endurance races; Nye and Elena Packham won the 100 breaststroke with personal best times (not provided); and the boys 200 meter freestyle relay team (Jacob Rouff, Evan Larue, Nye and Jack Wilkins) led the Kofa boys medley relay to “a great swim time and first place finish.”
Also, the Kofa girls 200 meter freestyle team (Packham, Marissa Roldan, Wilkins, and Paxton) “led the Kofa girls relay to a great swim time as well.”
“Practicing flip turns and race finishes showed off today,” said Packham. “The kids put the practice on show today with great swims and better looking finishes. I’m proud of the hard work and dedication that the kids have put in to this point.”
There was no report from Gila Ridge.
Shamrocks roll over Bulldogs
Yuma Catholic High School picked up a 3A Wes Region win Thursday night at home, defeating Kingman in straight sets, 25-9. 25-8. 25-14.
Shamrocks standouts were Jessica Kershaw with one kill and five aces, Zoey Norred with four kills and three aces and Harley Hixon with eight digs.
Yuma Catholic is now 6-5 in region play.