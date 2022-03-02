In tennis action Wednesday, the Cibola Raiders dropped a pair of games against Sandra Day O’Connor.
On the boys side, Cibola was unable to win a set as they were shutout by the Eagles 9-0. As for the girls, their two match wins came in doubles play in a 7-2 defeat.
The No. 2 squad of Makyla Kerekes and BrieAun Gonzalez were 9-7 winners over Colette Kotha and Brooke Fleishman. Cibola’s other win came in the No. 3 matchup as Gilda Calderon and Katelyn Brooks won 8-6 over Elle Layton and Victoria Kirova.