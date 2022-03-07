The Cibola Raiders softball team earned a 2-0 home win over Kofa on Monday afternoon.
Senior Elsysa Moreno accounted for three of the Raiders eight hits on the day and added an RBI and a run scored. Senia Cuevas also had a multi-hit performance for Cibola as she went 2-for-3 at the plate.
On the mound, junior Miranda Salcido picked up a complete game shutout. She struck out nine batters against just two walks and surrendered only one hit in seven innings of work. Offensively, Salcido went 1-for-3 in the game with a run batted in.
San Luis 12, Gila Ridge 2
In other softball action Monday, San Luis dominated Gila Ridge 12-2 in five innings. The game was scoreless after two full innings, then San Luis posted two runs in the third, three more in the fourth and then exploded for seven runs in the fifth to close out the game.
PREP BASEBALL
Perry 10, Cibola 1
The Cibola Raiders traveled to Perry on Monday where they lost to the Pumas by a final score of 10-1. Meanwhile, Yuma Catholic also came up short on the road at Brawley in a 7-6 affair.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Cibola 8, Shadow Ridge 1
Cibola hosted Shadow Ridge and came away with a decisive 8-1 victory. In singles play, all of Cibola’s top five players in the lineup won in straight sets. At the No. 1 position, Matthew Davis defeated Michael Arias 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2, Diego Servin topped Daxton Mills 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 3 slot, Brody Clarkson got the better of Ashton Buus 6-3, 6-3.
Cibola’s Owen Gillette took care of Cody Bush 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 4 singles game and Tyson Straley was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Sebastian St. Germain of Shadow Ridge.
Cibola continued its dominance in doubles play by winning all three matches. The No. 1 team of Servin and Davis was an 8-2 winner over Arias and Buus. The No. 2 tandem of Gillette and Clarkson won 8-2 over Mills and Bush and the No. 3 Cibola team which featured Straley and Isaac Ahmadi won 8-4 over St. Germain and Stephen Poling.
Antelope 9,
Scottsdale Christian 0
In other boys action Monday, Antelope traveled to Scottsdale Christian and earned a 9-0 victory.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Shadow Ridge 8, Cibola 1
The Cibola Raiders were unable to earn a road win over Shadow Ridge as they fell to the Stallions 8-1. After being shut out in singles play, the No. 3 doubles team of Cecilia Islas and Katelyn Brooks earned Cibola’s only match win of the day in an 8-5 victory over Finley Swanson and Bianca Juravlea.