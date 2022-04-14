The Cibola Raiders notched their fifth consecutive victory Thursday with a 10-0 home victory over San Luis in five innings.
After a run in the opening inning, Cibola piled on eight more in the second and one more in the third en route to a decisive win. Cibola totaled 12 hits on the afternoon.
Individually, Elysa Moreno, Aysle Perez, Miranda Salcido and Destiny Martinez all enjoyed multi-hit performances at the plate. Stephanie Cortazar tossed three innings and struck out eight without allowing a baserunner for Cibola.
PREP BASEBALL
Cibola 17, San Luis 11
Cibola also got the better of San Luis in an offensive shootout on the baseball diamond Thursday. The Raiders victory comes after their 12-game winning streak ended at the hands of Shadow Ridge on Tuesday.
All told, Cibola produced a whopping 23 hits on the day. Senior Aydon Guzman led the Raiders offensively with a 5-for-6 effort at the plate that included four RBIs and three runs scored. Meanwhile, sophomore Andrugh Yee also made his presence felt in the lineup with a 4-for-6 day and four RBIs of his own for the Raiders.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
San Luis 6, Yuma 3
The Sidewinders took four of six singles matches en route to Thursday’s home win over Yuma. In the No. 1 position, Mia Gomez was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Gabby Escamillia. At No. 2, Samira Pinzon was also a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Gavina Guerrero of Yuma. San Luis’ other singles wins came in the No. 5 and 6 positions courtesy of Rita Gonzalez and Melissa Ramirez.
Gila Ridge 9, Maricopa 0
The Gila Ridge Hawks did not drop a single set during their road win over Maricopa. Lilly Moreland, Faith Voorhies, Sarah Emmons, Brinley Hill, Emma Christensen and Rachel Garner all picked up wins during singles play for the Hawks.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Westwood 8, Kofa 1
The Kofa Kings were overmatched in their most recent road loss against the Westwood Warriors. Sophomore Abel Negrete provided the Kings with their only match win of the day at the No. 6 position. Negrete defeated Ryan Wallis in three sets 2-6, 7-5, 12-10.
Gila Ridge 7, Maricopa 2
The Hawks were in dominant form during their home win over the Rams. Gila Ridge took five of the six singles matches on the day. Elend Hudson, Jacob Takesuye, Blake Thomas, Aeden Hudson and Isaiah Harrington all won in straight sets to secure the Hawks victory.