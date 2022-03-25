Glendale Prep 7, Antelope 2
No. 6 singles player Juan Villafranca gave the Rams their only singles win on Friday with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Grant Wright of Glendale Prep. In doubles competition, Antelope’s No. 3 group of Jaime Villafana and Ethan Holiday won 9-8 over Wright and Logan Pennick.
PREP SOFTBALL
Perry 9, Cibola 3
After a hot start offensively with two runs in the first inning, the Cibola Raiders were unable to hold off the Perry Pumas at home. Perry totaled 16 hits compared to just three for the Raiders.
PREP BASEBALL
Mohave 16, Antelope 0
(GM 1)
Mohave 15, Antelope 5
(GM 2)
Antelope struggled against Mohave Accelerated in doubleheader action Friday. The Rams were outscored 31-5 in the two game set. Both games were called off after five innings.