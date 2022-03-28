On Monday afternoon, the San Luis Sidewinders traveled to Yuma High where they picked up a 5-2 victory over the Criminals. The win moves San Luis' record to 7-3 overall and 3-3 within the conference.
The Sidewinders drew first blood in the second inning with a solo home run by junior Alejandro Vanegas. Then in the home half of the third, Yuma fired back with a two-run home run of their own courtesy of junior Justin Bouts. After five full innings, Yuma held a 2-1 advantage on the scoreboard.
In the sixth, San Luis managed to get three runs across which ultimately changed the complexion of the game. With two men in scoring position, San Luis benefited from a passed ball and an infield throwing error from the Yuma defense which brought both runners home. Later in the inning, a bloop hit to shallow right field accounted for San Luis' final run in the frame.
The Sidewinders added an extra insurance run in the seventh to secure the win.
PREP SOFTBALL
San Luis 17, Yuma High 0 (GM 1)
San Luis 18, Yuma High 2 (GM 2)
San Luis picked up a pair of convincing five-inning wins at home on Monday. In the first contest, Alondra Sandoval led all players offensively with a 4-for-4 performance including five runs batted in and three runs scored for the Sidewinders. On the mound, Daysy Juarez was credited with a no-hitter as she notched 13 strikeouts against just three walks.
In San Luis' second win of the day, they took an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth and reeled off 10 runs in the final frame to salt away the victory. Juarez led the charge offensively with a 4-for-4 effort that included four RBIs and three runs scored. All told, San Luis collected 22 hits in the game and starting pitcher Almayde Gil Zarate was credited with the win.
Cibola 8, Central 4
The Cibola Raiders picked up their fifth win in six games Monday with an 8-4 home triumph over the Central Spartans of California. Cibola produced a pair of runs in the first but then surrendered four runs in the third to fall behind 4-2.
As it turned out, Cibola answered back with four runs of their own in the very next inning, followed by two more in the sixth to close out the victory.