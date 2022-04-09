Gabe Plaza won the Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship with a two day total 8 under par 136. Steve Schulte won low net with a 13 under par 131. Flight gross winners were Andrew Gianaros 137, Edgar Guzman 156, Frank Ybarra 164 and Hobo Amick 176. Flight net winners were Oscar Bonillas 140, Dennis Seek 141, Dick Smith 139 and Gonzalo Zaragosa 142.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider and Laurie Russell won gross. Marilee Wales and Laurie Gsell were the net winners. Joan Costello, Dawn Diamond, Betsy Williams and Vickie Steelman were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Lee Estes and David Richelderfer won gross. Steve Gutierrez, Dennis Wagner and Dave Hoffman were the net winners. Dave Aaberg, Ken Kingston, Doug Anderson and JJ Urbin were on the winning team.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Steve Gartner, Mark Stoner and Carl Fritz won gross. Bill Barnhart, Lyle Wheeler and David Richelderfer were the net winners. Ron Gapp, Don Huston, Paul McLaughlin and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team. In the Copper League Art McLaughlin and Mark Stoner won gross. Steve Soli and Chris Hagen were the net winners. Mark Hammons, Mike Peabody, Frank Russell and Will Young were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Bud Hammond, Bob Peterson, Shirley Shepley and Steve Martin won with a 66. Peggy Quinn, Diana Bird, Jim Flood and Randy Stickles were second at 68. Knute Hammond, Keoni O’Keef, Greg Edwards and Bob Lauer were third at 72.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Leonard Berube, Art Brekkas, Bill Pearson and Wayne Winslow won with 66 points. Ron Stirler, Larry Colao, Garry Sletten and Steve Parrish were second at 65. James Dykes, Jerry Olson, Roger Howerton and Dale Balmer were third also with 65 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Pam Herring won first. Garry Sletten was second, Cheryl Mikkola was third and Marilyn Cotter fourth. Mike Mikkola and Wayne Winlsow were both very popular. In Krogman’s Follies Normand Berube, Dave Doherty, Larry Colao and Gord Little won with 62 points. Todd Matthews, Ken Givens, Matt Whittaker and Dale Smith were second also with 62 points. Leonard Berube, Art Scott, Ron Stirler and Terry Matthews were third with 60 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club gross/net/putts format flight gross winners were Selma Cusick, Lindy Smith and Linda Hughes. Flight net winners were Deb Peterson, Connie Donner and Leann Thom .
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, April 16: Mixed 2-Person Spring Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
Saturday, April 23rd: Crazy Earl’s Men’s Invitational at Mesa del Sol and Women’s Invitational at Foothills Par 3. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Friday, May 6: Wilbur Ellis Growers Appreciation Tournament at Desert Hills.
Saturday, May 7: Pride of the Mesa Gila Ridge Band 4-person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Patty Langille at salembaby3@gmail.com.
Saturday, May 14: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2 man, six, six, six format. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol begin May 31st with sessions beginning June 6th, 13th and 20th. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
Saturday, June 11: Ballet Yuma’s Pointe & Putt Classic at Desert Hills. Contact alankinnell@aol.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.