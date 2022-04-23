In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross.
Mary Banks and Geneil Wilson were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Maribeth Evens, Shirley Shipley and Terrie Cullen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Butch Ritten and Hart Gall won gross. Dell Kellogg, Steve Gutierrez and Dave Hoffman were the net winners. Phil Smith, Elliot Johnson, John Newberry and Greg Beatie were on the winning team.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Frank Russell, Gary Sather and Frankie Allen won gross. Paul McLaughlin, Hank Gray and Jerry Roberts were the net winners. MK Hovden, Bob Lecorchick, Rollie Harris and Butch Robideau were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Koeni O’Keefe, Charlie Kline and Frank Domantay tied Knute Hammer, Diana Bird, Evelyn Pribble and Tom McIntire at 67. Donna Morris, WOJO, Joyce Martin and Steve Martin were third with a 70.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Susie Larsson won first. Dave Lloyd was second, Sandy Lee was third and Willy Peterson fourth. Steve Parrish was picked by all of the winners.
In the Men’s Twilight league shamble at Mesa del Sol Mike Daily and Jon Kennedy won loss gross with a 35. Howie Jorajuria and Manny Martin won low net with a 29. JR Henderson and John Holbrook were second net. Henderson is leading the point race with Mike Daily and Chuck Fincher close behind.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Even Holes format fight gross winners were Barb Sanders and Martha Reaksecker. Flight net winners were Sandy Lee and Velma Rowe.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 1 gross, 2 net format Wayne Gunion, Harry McKemy and Tom McIntire won with a 223 total. Steve Parrish, Jack Parker, Ken McNeal and Ray Butler were second at 224. Ray Throckmorton, Marilyn Cotter, Lola Stone and Mary Kruse were third also at 224.
In the Open Twilight league scramble at Mesa del Sol Chuck Fincher and JR Henderson won gross with a 33. Jon Kennedy and Marty Tovaas won net with a 31. David Gregory and Fidel Flores were second with Mike Daily and Lance Pangerl third.
Upcoming Events:
Friday, May 6: Wilbur Ellis Growers Appreciation Tournament at Desert Hills.
Saturday, May 7: Pride of the Mesa Gila Ridge Band 4-person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Patty
Langille at salembaby3@gmail.com. Saturday, May 14: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2 man, six, six, six format. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol begin May 31 st with sessions beginning June 6 th , 13 th and 20 th . Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
Saturday, June 11: Ballet Yuma’s Pointe & Putt Classic at Desert Hills. Contact alankinnell@aol.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.