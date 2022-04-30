In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Carl Fritz, Gary Sather and Rollie Harris won gross. Frank Reed, Will Young and Loren Schartz were the net winners. John Emerson, Johnny Campbell, John Cullen and Larry Garrett were on the winning team.
In the Men’s League at Foothills Executive John Cullen and Lee Estes won gross, Ward Monroe and Dan Sutherland were the net winners. Dennis Seamons, Dave Hoffman, Bob Lecorchick and Elliot Johnson were on the winning team.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol David Givens won first. Don Martin was second, Steve Parrish was third and Sandy Lee fourth. Steve Parrish was the most popular pick.
In the Men’s Twilight League 2-Man Best Ball at Mesa del Sol Robert Vaughan and Ernie Jimenez won loss gross with a 36. Mike Walters and Mitch Lebrecht won low net with a 30. John and Zach Boehler were second net. Todd Birney and Reggie Feller were third. Mike Daily took over the lead in the point race with JR Henderson and the Boehler boys close behind.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Middle Holes format 1st flight 1st gross Shannon Mason, 1st net Sandy Lee, 2nd net Marci Brock. 2nd flight 1st gross Joyce Martin, 1st net Cookie Little, 2nd net Marie Barcus.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League net scramble Garry Sletten, David Lloyd, Randy Stickles and Steve Martin won in a score card playoff with a 15 under par 57. Phyllis Mashburn, Jack Parker, Harry McKemy and Tom McIntire were second at 57. Carl Johnson, Jerry Olson, Ed McCoy and Mary Kruse were third also at 57.
In the Open Twilight League Shamble at Mesa del Sol John and Zach Boehler won gross with a 35. Mark and Nolan Ford won net with a 30. Glenn Matthews and Matt Whittaker were second at 31.
Upcoming Events:
Friday, May 6: Wilbur Ellis Growers Appreciation Tournament at Desert Hills.
Saturday, May 7: Pride of the Mesa Gila Ridge Band 4-person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Patty Langille at salembaby3@gmail.com.
Saturday, May 14: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2 man, six, six, six format. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday & Sunday, May 14 & 15: 2-Man Deli at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
Saturday, May 21: 2-Man Scramble from the Tips at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol begin May 31st with sessions beginning June 6th, 13th and 20th. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
May 28 thru 30: Men’s Yuma City Golf Championship at Desert Hills. Return entry forms to golf shop.
Saturday, June 4: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble. See event details at HSOY website.
Saturday, June 11: Ballet Yuma’s Pointe & Putt Classic at Desert Hills. Contact alankinnell@aol.com.
Saturday, June 11: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.