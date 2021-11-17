Yuma Catholic senior baseball star Issac Araiza became the second Yuma athlete to sign a Division I athletic scholarship this week.
Araiza signed his name on the dotted line Tuesday afternoon to attend San Diego State University.
“I’m really excited,” admitted Araiza. “Ever since I was a little kid my goal was to go Division I. That’s every kid’s dream. To go pitch in San Diego, that’s nice. It’s a big school with a lot of good recruits coming in … It’s like my first contract. It’s a dream come true.”
Araiza became the first Yuma Catholic baseball player in school history to sign a scholarship with a Division I athletic program. However, head coach Curt Foppe wishes he had the talented player for more than just two years.
“It’s ecstatic,” said Foppe. “I wish I had him for (all) four years. I would have loved to have him for four years … the fact he’s going to leave here a Yuma Catholic graduate and put Yuma Catholic next to his name as a Division I baseball player, we’re extremely proud of that. We’re thankful he gave us the opportunity to coach him.”
Araiza has a career 6-1 record and an astonishing 1.30 earned run average in eight career starts as a Shamrock. At the plate, he’s hitting .479 with 15 runs batted in and two home runs.
When he’s not pitching, Araiza takes over the fielding duties at first base. The question now is will he be a two-way player for the Aztecs?
“My main thing is pitching,” admitted Araiza. “Obviously, hitting is fun, but if I were to go to the next level, I’m going to pitch. They have me as a two-way (player) right now, but if they want me to be a pitcher only, I’m fine with whatever. I’m just there to play ball.”
Following last season, Foppe noted the offseason program would help further Araiza’s track to becoming a Division I starter. The expectations are high for Araiza’s final year as a Shamrock.
“We don’t want to take all the credit for it because it’s him putting in all the work,” said Foppe. “I think people are going to be very excited to see the product this year. The people that saw the product last year, are going to see a different product on the field this year because of his development.”