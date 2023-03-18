Carolina Moreno came to Southern Oregon University as a two-time state champion in girls’ wrestling.
Now she boasts two national titles at the collegiate level.
Moreno took the individual title in the 123-pound weight class for the second consecutive year as she and her teammates at Southern Oregon claimed the Raider’s first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ newly sanctioned Women’s Wrestling Championships on March 11, upsetting top-ranked Life (Ga.) in the tournament in Jamestown, N.D.
A year ago she won in her weight class in the NAIA’s National Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
Over the course of the two-day tournament this month, Moreno won four matches, some of them by wide point margins, before advancing to the final round against Alana Vivas from California’s Menlo College, whom she beat 6-2.
In so doing, she further cemented a family legacy that began with her father, Jose “Pepe” Moreno winning two state titles in the 1990s as a member of Cibola High School’s wresting team. And more recently, her younger brother Damian won two consecutive state titles wrestling for Kofa in the 106-pound class, and was ranked 13th in the nation in 2022 after competing in the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships in Fargo, N.D.
Training for and then advancing through the preliminary bouts to the final match in the NAIA women’s tournament was a hard but “fun process,” Carolina Moreno said in a phone interview from Oregon.
“It was hard work, but I think it was more enjoyable than in the first season, above all because this time we had a woman coach, who knew how to lead us, and I am very pleased that we all stayed committed.”
Moreno was referring to Gabrielle Weyhrich, the first woman to lead a college women’s wrestling team to a national tournament title and who was named NAIA Coach of the Year.
Moreno was raised in Somerton, where today her father is principal at Bravie T. Soto Elementary School.
“I will always think about Somerton, my family and those who were my companions, and I feel like I continue to represent them, and I feel so pleased to have won a championship for them.”
Following in her father’s footsteps, Moreno got interested in wrestling and began competing in the sport in the fifth grade while a student at Tierra del Sol Elementary School. The following year, she became part of Somerton Middle School’s wrestling team, competing against boys.
Later, as a member of Kofa High School’s wrestling team, she won back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020, compiling a record of 71-0 before losing her bid for a three-peat in 2022. She finished second in her weight class in that year’s finals.
Moreno, who is majoring in education at SOU, won her first national title as a freshman a year ago, defeating the nationally rank No. 1 and No. 2 wrestlers in the NAIA’s National Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
2023 was the first year of the sanctioned NAIA Women’s Wrestling National Championships in which she won the title in the 123-pound class.
Moreno now plans to compete in tryouts for Team USA’s national women’s wrestling team and in the USA Wrestling’s Women’s Championship and Team Tryouts in April in Spokane, Wash.
“I’m taking it day by day,” she said. “I know that I have worked hard for this and it’s turning out as planned. But at times I look at myself and I can’t believe it.”
