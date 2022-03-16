Somerton native Carolina Moreno, a two-state wrestling champion with Kofa High School, is starting to achieve her goals in the sport at the university level, perhaps sooner that even she would have expected.
Representing Southern Oregon University last weekend, the Kofa graduate won the title in the 123-pound class in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s National Women’s Wrestling Invitational in Jamestown, N.D.
Moreno concluded the tournament undefeated in five matches, including a semifinal victory Saturday over Nichole Moore, who was ranked No. 1 nationally. Moreno defeated Moore, wrestling with Baker University of Kansas, by a score of 8-0.
Later in the day, Morena won the title with a victory over No. 2 ranked Leilah Castro, from the University of Campbellsville in Kentucky, by a score of 11-0.
“I felt really well,” Moreno said in a telephone interview this week. “I have been working hard and preparing myself for this, and I thought it would go well for me. But I never imagined that this could happen.”
Her victory stood out not only because Moreno is only the second female wrestler from SOU to win a national championship, but because she is in just her first year as a student athlete with the Oregon university.
With the help of her father Jose Moreno, himself a former two-time state wrestling champion with Cibola High School in the 1990s, she took time to watch videos in advance of the opponent she faced in the final match of the NAIA tourney.
“Studying her was a plan that worked for me,” Carolina Moreno said. “My father told me how to wrestle against her. I didn’t think that was important at first, but I came (into the match) as prepared as I could be.”
She praised not only her father but her coaches, past and present, for helping her thrive in the sport.
“I have received all the support possible from my coaches and my family. They have always pushed me.”
She began wrestling in the fifth grade and won state titles with Kofa in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, she finished second in her weight class in the high school championship.
At SOU, she compiled a record of 31-5, reaching the fourth position leading up to the national tournament in North Dakota. Her individual performance helped SOU place second in team competition at the tournament.
And having won in North Dakota, she now qualifies to compete in May in the World Team Trials Challenge, for a chance at a slot with the U.S. team.
“It would be an honor to be on the national team and represent the United Sates in international competitions,” she said.