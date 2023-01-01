In the Las Barrancas Silver League, Mark Stoner, Gary Sather and Frank Russell won gross. Dennis Christopher, Mark Kaija and Art McLaughlin were the net winners. Rollie Harris, Frankie Allen, Dennis Handel and Garry Van Wyhe were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Frank Russell won gross. Lee Estes and Charlie Bubar were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Frankie Allen, John Cullen and Ted Mittendorf were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Women’s League Ann Burton, Loretta Schneider and Linda McLaughlin won gross. Erma Lustgraft, Pat St.Louis and Pat Gardener were the net winners. Julie Dunn, Bev Johnson, Bobbi Bellusci, and Linda Garner were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Michael Costello, Jerry Jaques and Frank Russell won gross. Steve Gutierrez, Harold Savik and Jim Houle were the net winners. Pat Dallabetta, Mel Pickett, Ralph Goode and Paul Joplin were on the winning team.

