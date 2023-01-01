In the Las Barrancas Silver League, Mark Stoner, Gary Sather and Frank Russell won gross. Dennis Christopher, Mark Kaija and Art McLaughlin were the net winners. Rollie Harris, Frankie Allen, Dennis Handel and Garry Van Wyhe were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Frank Russell won gross. Lee Estes and Charlie Bubar were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Frankie Allen, John Cullen and Ted Mittendorf were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Ann Burton, Loretta Schneider and Linda McLaughlin won gross. Erma Lustgraft, Pat St.Louis and Pat Gardener were the net winners. Julie Dunn, Bev Johnson, Bobbi Bellusci, and Linda Garner were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Michael Costello, Jerry Jaques and Frank Russell won gross. Steve Gutierrez, Harold Savik and Jim Houle were the net winners. Pat Dallabetta, Mel Pickett, Ralph Goode and Paul Joplin were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Knute Hammer, Bud Hammond, Fran Wilkerson and Steve Martin won with a 69. Donna Morris, Deb Passeo, Joyce Martin and Tommie Atwell were second at 76.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Jack Parker, Carl Johnson, Mike Kelly and Ray Butler won with 59 points. Dick Michael, Ken McNeal, Lawerance Colao and Michael Celentano were second at 58. Don Fraser, Wayne Gunion, Scott Rinn and Steve Parrish were third with 56 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jerry Olson took first. Cliff Weber was second, Mike Mikkola third and Jack Parker fourth. Mike Mikkola was also the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Ts & Fs format flight gross winners were Sun Douthit (39), Deb Peterson (44), Colleen Scott (45) and Joyce Martin (52). Flight net winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Terri Paden, Linda Hughes and Elizabeth Rinn.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 2 of 4 best ball event Jerry Olson, Scott Rinn and Mike Mikkola won with a 21 under par 123. Don Martin, Raymond Throckmorton, Harry McKemy and Daniel Gray were second at 125. Jack Parker, Steve Berke and Brad Rohloff were third also at 125.