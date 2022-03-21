64-0.
That is the astounding individual win-loss record Kofa junior Damian Moreno has compiled on the mat the past two years. As a result, the young phenom and Yuma native has captured back-to-back state championships at the 106-pound weight class.
Prior to his success as a sophomore and junior, Moreno earned a fourth-place finish at state as a freshman while taking third in his section. He also had experience at the middle school and club level before wrestling for the Kings high school varsity team.
When asked about the mentality it takes to maintain an undefeated record over the course of the last two years, Moreno stressed the importance of focusing in on his own performance rather than the opponent.
“You have to make sure that you always push the pace and control what you can do and not worry about getting your hand raised at the end of the match,” Moreno tells The Yuma Sun.
Meanwhile, Moreno’s older cousin Airam has served as the head wrestling coach at Kofa for the past two years. In that span, coach Moreno says the Kings’ standout student-athlete has led by example during his ascent as the state’s best wrestler at 106.
“Damian shows his leadership everyday by working as hard as he can with zero excuses,” coach Moreno says. “He exemplifies commitment, effort, discipline and attitude day in and day out. When we are having our tough practices, the kids can always look to him when they feel like quitting, because he won’t. Off the mat, he has tutored his teammates, gives kids rides home constantly, and maintains outstanding grades.”
Along with the determination and work ethic to excel at his sport of choice, Moreno’s passion for wrestling came at an early age. He recalls first being introduced to the sport in the second grade by his father Jose. The elder Moreno once competed in wrestling at Cibola High and later at Arizona State University.
In his early days as a wrestler, Moreno admits the activity was merely just a hobby and he did not take it too seriously. As the years went on and his interest in wrestling grew, Moreno says he eventually began going to camps to hone in on his craft and improve in the sport.
Moreno’s two other siblings, older sister Carolina and younger brother Jose also compete in wrestling. Carolina was a two-time state champion at Kofa and recently won a national title at Southern Oregon University, younger brother Jose just wrapped up his freshman year at Kofa with a sixth-place finish at state. Moreno states there was healthy competition between he and his siblings on the mat while they were growing up.
“We would go after it and I think those experiences just made us better overall,” Moreno adds.
The young wrestling champion also credits his involvement on the Kofa varsity cross country team as a key element in his training. Moreno feels that the stamina and endurance he gains as a runner transfers over to his superior conditioning on the mat.
“In cross country, you just try to push yourself as hard as you can. It’s basically the same mentality that you have to have in wrestling. In a certain way, I think cross country is even harder than wrestling.”
As he looks ahead to his senior season, Moreno says that in addition to adding another individual state title to his list of accomplishments, he would like to help his school win the state crown in team competition. If that were to happen, it would be Kofa’s third ever state title in wrestling and the first since the 1977-1978 season.
“It would take a total team effort to get that done. We have to be in the room every day giving it all we can. It would definitely be something to be proud of,” Moreno continues.