In what started out to do turned out to be one of her most passionate sports she’s ever competed in.
Payton Kessler, a Yuma native, once played softball and soccer. However, she then transitioned looking for a different routine. It was not invested into her the sport of wrestling.
Eventually, Kessler desired that shooting and pinning was of more interest to her than hitting and kicking. As a result, she began putting her time in her new passion for wrestling.
For the Gila Ridge upperclassman, she eventually took time out of her other sports to be more passionate about wrestling. However, things did not go smoothly in the early stages of her new pursuit. As it turned out, Kessler had the unfortunate situation of dealing with a dislocated elbow while competing against boys in the eighth grade.
In addition to the pain she experienced because of the injury, Kessler spoke about how she may not have wanted to even continued the sport all-together.
“Wrestling is such a physically demanding sport, at one point I wanted to quit,” Kessler tells The Yuma Sun “After the injury, it was very hard to get back into the swing of things and I cried during my first practice back.”
After those initial struggles during her top tier trying to become a standout varsity level, Kessler battled to earn status as a state qualifier four times over. In fact, she has finished this past year with a win-loss record of 18-2. In addition to that impressive winter record, Kessler placed third at state in her class, her best placing of all the years she has competed at state.
As a high schooler, Kessler reveals she is literally “ready to die” on her mat for the sake competition. It is this competitive attitude that her head coach Abel VillaMoreno says is helping the girls wrestling program at Gila Ridge.
“With her work ethic and dedication to the sport, I feel like she has already represented the program in the state. We are the girls top 15 teams in the state and Payton is a big reason why,” VillaMoreno states.
As she turns her attention to the colligate level, Kessler believes she will choose a university sometime in April. With her father and grandfather also having experience competing in wrestling, the Yuma native states the sport still provides plenty of excitement. Besides tallying wins on the mat, Kessler says it is the friendships she’s met in the sports that will last a lifetime.
“The coaches I’ve met, there’s so many memories that I’ve created here. The best part about the sport is all the great people I’ve met, so I’m always encouraging girls to come out and give the sport a try,” Kessler adds.