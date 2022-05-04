Arizona Western College Lady Matadors women’s basketball player Teresa Da Silva has signed to play at Tarleton State University next season.
Da Silva finished the season as the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer, averaging 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds per game. The sophomore will continue her academic and basketball career at Tarleton State University, an NCAA DI institution in Stephenville, Texas.
The sophomore from London, U.K. played in 48 career games for the Lady Matadors over the course of two seasons, averaging 11.2 points per game in that span. Da Silva was named an NJCAA honorable mention All-American following the 2021-22 season and helped lead the Lady Matadors to their second-ever appearance in the NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Championship.