Kofa varsity boys basketball notched another win on Tuesday night, defeating Yuma High 78-67 on the road in an ebb-and-flow contest of shifting magnitude.

The Kings splashed an eye-popping nine three-pointers en route to a 50-point first half, outpacing the Criminals by seven points at the halftime buzzer. Yuma rallied in the third and fourth quarters behind the performance of sophomore big man Andrew Mosqueda, who finished with 24 points for the Crims, as well as junior wing Reggie Antone, who racked up a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

