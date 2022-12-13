Kofa varsity boys basketball notched another win on Tuesday night, defeating Yuma High 78-67 on the road in an ebb-and-flow contest of shifting magnitude.
The Kings splashed an eye-popping nine three-pointers en route to a 50-point first half, outpacing the Criminals by seven points at the halftime buzzer. Yuma rallied in the third and fourth quarters behind the performance of sophomore big man Andrew Mosqueda, who finished with 24 points for the Crims, as well as junior wing Reggie Antone, who racked up a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.
“It was essentially a tale of two halves,” Yuma head coach Curt Weber said. “(Kofa) won the first half and we fought hard in the second, winning the third and fourth quarter, but it was just too late by then.”
Senior forward Joaquin Anaya led the way for the Kings on Tuesday, scoring 24 points and grabbing eight boards. The senior guard pairing of Francisco Jimenez and Adrian Gamez also finished in double digits, with Jimenez scoring 19 points, while Gamez scored 13 points and dished 10 assists. Junior big man Calvin Barber fell just short of a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine assists.
After a 35-point loss to Willow Canyon last Friday, the Kings moved to 4-1 on the season with Tuesday’s win. With the loss, the Criminals slide to 1-4 after grabbing their first win at San Luis last Thursday. The Kings will head back home to face off with the San Luis Sidewinders on Thursday and stay at home to take on the Youngker Roughriders on Friday. The Criminals play host to the Raiders of Cibola High School on Friday before shutting down for winter break.
“Cibola is always a good program, but it’s not like our players don’t know them,” Weber said. “It’ll be another good game between the two on Friday night, that’s for sure.”
The Yuma High School varsity girls basketball team extended its win streak to three games on Tuesday, defeating Kofa 58-19 at home. Tuesday’s victory marks the third straight win for the Criminals in which they have outscored their opponents by 25 points or more, and second win by 35 points or more. Yuma moves to 3-2 on the season, while Kofa drops to 1-5, the Kings’ fourth straight loss. The Criminals hit the road on Thursday and Friday to face the Vista Grande Spartans and Cibola Raiders, respectively. The Kings will look to break their losing streak on Thursday in San Luis against the Sidewinders.
Raiders end Kings’ win streak
The Cibola varsity boys soccer team handed Kofa its first loss of the young winter season on Tuesday night, sneaking past their crosstown opponent 1-0 at home. After rattling off five straight wins to begin their season, the Kings headed to Cibola, hoping to grab their first road win in non-region play. Through a tightly contested first half, neither side was able to break the deadlock until Cibola scored the first and only goal of the contest in the latter 30 minutes. With the loss, Kofa moves to 5-1 on the season, while Cibola acquired its third win of the year, moving the Raiders’ record to 3-1-2. The Kings face off with the Gila Ridge Hawks on Thursday. The Raiders welcome the Chandler Wolves on Friday in the second leg of a two-game homestand.