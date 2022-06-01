The 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional Presidents Cup takes place June 15-19 in Phoenix, Arizona. It just so happens that two local Yuma boys teams have qualified to compete in the tournament.
Real Salt Lake-Arizona Yuma, a non-profit soccer organization that was established in 2018, recently produced two boys soccer clubs that went onto win the State Presidents Cup for their respective age divisions. The 2003 team, coached by Jerry Quintana and Fernando Cetina, as well as the 2005 team, coached by Elvis Fierro. This is the second time the 2005 team has qualified for regional competition.
If either Yuma team can win their region, they would qualify for the 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup. That tournament is scheduled to take place July 7-10 in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to Kimberly Celaya, club administrator of RSL-AZ Yuma, she believes the area has a plentiful supply of soccer talent at the grassroots level.
"The need was here to give youth soccer this kind of a platform," Celaya tells The Yuma Sun. "As an administrator, it's my job to get an organization together that is committed to growing and building the talent that is already here."
As part of the initiative to grow Yuma's local soccer talent, Celaya explains there is an involved process to get proper education for the coaches of each RSL-AZ Yuma team. After attending in-person grassroots soccer coaching courses, the next step is to enroll in 40-45 hour online course with the goal of receiving a National D Coaching License.
Of the 18 or more coaches who currently participate with RSL-AZ Yuma, Celaya states 13 are now ready to begin the online National D Coaching License course.
"Most of our coaches are dads that played soccer before. Some of them have also coached in the past, but they never had a formal educational background in the sport. Being that everyone has other priorities to tend to, I'd say our coaches are doing a great job with being committed to taking these courses. The overall support has been tremendous," Celaya adds.
All told, RSL-AZ Yuma fields a total of 18 boys and girls teams between the ages of 6-18. Celaya says the organization's mission is to provide year-round competition while promoting the sport locally and molding future talent.
"We also have an advanced team in Phoenix where an even bigger platform is available for our boys and girls, depending on their skill level. So the pathway is definitely there for our players to continue progressing in the sport," Celaya continues.