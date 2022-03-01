The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks varsity baseball team has announced a head coaching change in the early stages of the 2022 season.
According to a statement obtained by The Yuma Sun on Tuesday, Yuma Catholic announced that due to multiple Arizona Interscholastic Association violations, the school has decided to relieve Curt Foppe of his head coaching duties. Judd Thrower has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Thrower coached his first game with the team Tuesday in a 7-2 home victory over Imperial. A former Arizona Western College baseball player, Thrower is a Yuma High graduate that has spent the past few years as an assistant with the Shamrocks program. Yuma Catholic athletic director Jeff Welsing said that Thrower’s pedigree as a former collegiate player, as well as his familiarity with the program made him uniquely qualified to take on the new role.
“After his time with AWC, he played baseball at the Division 1 level, so he knows what it takes to be successful,” Welsing said of Thrower. “It’s never good to take over during the season like this, but I think he is a good fit for the program and we are going to do just fine.”