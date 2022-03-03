Three meets into the new season, the Yuma Catholic varsity golf team have already collected two wins.
On Feb. 24, the Shamrocks shot 10-over par for a total score of 154 in a victory over Phoenix Christian. This past Monday, YC placed four strokes behind overall winner BASIS Phoenix in a four-team competition held at the Sun City Country Club.
Most recently, Yuma Catholic came out the winner in Wednesday’s meet at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Devil’s Claw. With a team score of 155, the Shamrocks outperformed Northland Prep (158), Arizona College Prep (166) and Valley Christian (181).
Individually, Brennan Reese led the way for the Shamrocks in the most recent win with a score of 36. He was followed on the team by Braden Hunt (38), Brody Driedger (40), Asher Barrows and Luke Stallworth (41).
According to Shamrocks second-year head golf coach Richard West, it is the club’s strong depth that has allowed for a promising start to the spring campaign.
“Every time we go out there, it seems like a different player is popping up as our leading scorer,” West tells The Yuma Sun. “Everybody has been playing pretty consistently so far. Whoever is putting the best and staying in the fairway can end up leading our team on any given day.”
In particular, the Shamrocks coach acknowledges the rapid improvement of Barrows and Driedger this past offseason. Despite seeing limited playing time as a freshman last year, Barrows worked diligently on his game to become one of YC’s better golfers this year. As for Driedger, he went from the team’s fifth or sixth best option to one of the top two players in the span of a year.
Other players competing on the back end of the starting rotation this season include Elizabeth Felix and Austin Estes. With strong competition among his 15-man roster, coach West feels confident his club can eventually become a top-five program in the state this year.
“There are some very strong teams out there like BASIS who we’ve already seen this year, and of course last year’s state champions Scottsdale Prep. But our kids love to compete and I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what we can do as the year continues,” West adds.
Up next on the calendar, Yuma Catholic plans to head to the Sun City Country Club next Thursday for a showdown with host school Glendale Prep and BASIS.