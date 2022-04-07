On Thursday, the Yuma Catholic boys golf team picked up another meet victory at the Emerald Canyon Golf Course in Parker. With a team score of 156, YC topped host school Parker (189), as well as Chino Valley (213). Individually, Luke Stallworth led the Shamrocks with a score of 37. He was followed on the team by Brennan Reese (38), Brody Driedger (39), Aasher Barrows (42) and Braden Hunt (44).
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Gila Ridge 6, Cibola 3
The Gila Ridge boys tennis team picked up a 6-3 win over Cibola at home on Thursday. Gila Ridge won four of their six singles matches en route to victory. Jacob Takesuye, Blake Thomas, and Shawn Garner all earned straight set victories for the Hawks. Meanwhile, Aeden Hudson earned a hard-fought 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 triumph over Tyson Straley in the No. 5 position for Gila Ridge.
Then in doubles play, the No. 2 group of Thomas and Elend Hudson, as well as the No. 3 team of Aeden Hudson and Isaiah Harrington picked up victories to clinch the meet in favor of the Hawks.
Antelope 6, St. John Paul II 3
Antelope went on the road for their latest win over the St. John Paul Lions. In the No. 1 and 2 positions respectively, seniors Jaiden Jupiter and Johnathan Reed picked up wins. Meanwhile in the No. 4 and 6 positions respectively, fellow seniors Ethan Holiday and Juan Villafranca also picked up victories to give Antelope a lead heading into doubles play.
The Rams salted away the victory with wins from the No. 2 doubles group of Damian Huffman and Villafranca and the No. 3 team of Jaime Villafranca and Holiday.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Gila Ridge 7, Cibola 2
The Hawks took control of the match at the outset with five total wins out of six singles matches. Lilly Moreland, Faith Voorhies, Sarah Emmons, Brinley Hill and Nicole Jimenez all recorded straight set victories in a largely one-sided affair.
Buckeye Union 7, Yuma High 2
No. 1 Yuma senior Star Marquez was the only Criminals player to record a win in singles play. She won in three sets over Julianne Nelson 6-3, 1-6, 10-6. Marquez and Gaby Escamilla also recorded a win as the No. 1 doubles squad over Nikki Herrera and Nelson.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cibola 10, Kofa 0
Cibola posted four runs in the second and seventh innings to come away with a blowout win at Kofa on Thursday. The Raiders totaled 11 hits and Elysa Moreno, Kenzie Nakasawa and Miranda Salcido produced two RBIs apiece in the win. On the mound, Stephanie Cortazar went the full seven innings and yielded just two hits. She also picked up 14 strikeouts and did not walk a single batter.