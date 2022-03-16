In local sports Wednesday, the Yuma Catholic boys golf team battled through tough greens and heavy winds to record a victory at the Encanto Golf Course in Phoenix.
With a team score of 161, YC outpaced runner-up Phoenix Christian by five strokes. Meanwhile, Heritage Academy Laveen (225) and Valley Lutheran (260) also competed in the event.
Individually, the Shamrocks were led by Brennan Reese who shot a 36. He was followed on the team by Aasher Barrows (40), Luke Stallworth (41) and Brody Driedger.
JUCO BASEBALL
AWC 12,
Williston State College 1
The No. 8 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (24-5) opened the Tucson Invitational Games with a win over Williston State Wednesday.
Jonathan Zayas struck out nine batters and allowed just one earned run as he and Cooper Webb held the Tetons to just one run on just five hits in the win.
The Matadors’ offense produced five extra-base hits in the win and had five players each drive in a pair of runs. Samuel Fabian smacked his team-leading seventh home run of the season as Max Weller and Reece Longstaff each doubled in the win.
After going scoreless in the first inning, the Matadors opened the scoring in the second inning with four runs and added one in the third and two more in the fourth before finishing to game with five in the fifth to win via the run-rule.
PREP SOFTBALL
San Luis 3, Imperial (CA) 2
The Sidewinders led wire-to-wire in Wednesday’s road win over Imperial. Two runs in the first followed by an insurance run in the fifth would be all San Luis needed to outduel Imperial.
Alondra Sandoval provided the bulk of the offense for the Sidewinders as she went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs. She also accounted for a run scored in the ballgame. Pitcher Almayde Gil Zarate picked up the complete game win for San Luis as she struck out six and allowed two earned runs in seven innings of work.
Cibola 10, Gila Ridge 6
After a five-run first inning, the Cibola Raiders never looked back during their Wednesday home win over Gila Ridge. Cibola’s offense displayed consistency throughout the game as they scored in every inning except the second.
PREP BASEBALL
Saguaro 11, San Luis 9
Waldon Grove 9, San Luis 7
Also on Wednesday, San Luis dropped a pair of games during the Lancer Baseball Classic. The invitational competition took place at Reid Park Annex Fields in Tucson.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Antelope 5, Odyssey Institute 4
The Antelope Rams picked up a hard-fought road victory over Odyssey Wednesday. With both teams picking up three wins apiece in singles play, the game was ultimately decided in doubles action. Antelope’s No. 2 team of Israel Ruiz and Angelo Lule picked up a victory as did the squad’s No. 3 unit of Juan Villafranca and Ethan Holiday.