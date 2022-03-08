The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks flexed their muscles on the baseball diamond Tuesday with an emphatic 22-0 blowout over visiting St. John Paul II Catholic in five innings.
YC jumped on the opponent early with a whopping 10 runs in the first inning alone. Four more Shamrocks crossed home plate in the second, followed by seven more runs in the third. In their final offensive frame of the day, the Shamrocks added one more run for good measure in the emphatic victory. All told, the Yuma Catholic offense collected 13 hits in the win while bumping its season mark up to 5-4.
San Luis 6, Gila Ridge 5
In other prep baseball action Tuesday, San Luis defeated Gila Ridge by a final score of 6-5 at home. Senior Joshua Abril led the way offensively for San Luis with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and two runs batted in.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cibola 20, Yuma High 0
The Cibola Raiders softball team continued their winning ways with a convincing 20-0 road triumph over Yuma High Tuesday. Cibola senior Elysa Moreno accounted for three of her teams 14 total hits and drove in a game-high six runs. On the mound, sophomore Stephanie Cortazar picked up the Raiders win and also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
Gila Ridge 7, San Luis 2
After an early 2-0 deficit, Gila Ridge came back to defeat San Luis at home. Down 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Gila Ridge posted a four-run frame to take control of the contest and eventually win in seven innings. Sophomore Klarissa Radar had a game-high four runs batted in and went 2-for-4 in the game with a pair of runs scored for the Hawks.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Yuma Catholic 8, Gilbert Christian 1
Renzo Gutierrez, Andon Keppeler, Ethan Gutierrez, Kortney Curry, Joseph Holt, and Brandom Bojorquez all made it a clean sweep as Yuma Catholic won all its singles matches Tuesday against Gilbert Christian. YC also picked up a pair of wins in doubles action as well.
San Luis 9, La Joya 0
The Sidewinders did not lose a set the entire afternoon against visiting La Joya Community. Derick Aguirre, Cristian Garcia Kevin Ceballos, Edgar Vargas, Jesus Meza and Daniel Garcia all won their singles matches in straight sets for San Luis.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Gilbert Christian 7, Yuma Catholic 2
The Shamrocks were overwhelmed at home by Gilbert Christian 7-2. Sophomore Francheska Cha was the only YC player to win her singles match as she defeated Abigail Kruse 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 in the No. 5 position.
Gila Ridge 6,
Mountain Ridge 3
The Hawks dominated in singles play Tuesday in their win over Mountain Ridge, winning five of their six singles matches on the day. Lilly Moreland, Faith Voorhies Brinley Hill, Sarah Emmons and Emma Christensen all won their singles competitions in straight sets.