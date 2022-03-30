This past weekend, a Yuma Catholic senior wrestlers had an opportunity to showcase his skills against some of the top athletes in the country.
In the 113-pound division, Mikey Doerr competed in the National High School Coaches Association Senior Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The tournament had nearly 6,000 entries from all 50 states and three countries. The three-day tournament is widely recognized as one of the toughest high school wrestling events.
In addition to his eighth-place finish at the senior nationals, Doerr becomes the second consecutive wrestling All-American from Yuma Catholic. He joins Jayden Dobson who accomplished the feat last year for the Shamrocks. Doerr's success this season is nothing new. Over the last two years, he was a two-time state runner-up for Yuma Catholic.
Doerr opened the competition with a 10-2 major decision win over a New York state placer. After that triumph, Doerr pinned a North Carolina state runner up in his next match to advance to the quarterfinals.
In the quarters, Doerr was beaten in a 14-3 major decision by a three time state champion from Florida who would go on to finish second in the tournament. After that setback, Doerr rebounded in a 4-2 decision victory over a North Carolina state champion who boasted a 49-0 individual record. By virtue of this win, the Yuma Catholic upperclassman advanced to the All-American rounds.
The Shamrock standout closed out the tournament with a 5-2 decision loss to a two-time Connecticut state champion and a defeat in the seventh-place match to a three-time Alabama state placer and state champion.
Meanwhile, four other Shamrocks competed in the tournament as well. Freshman Khel Lipumano (106) went 4-2, junior Easton Jones (132) went 0-2, freshman Hunter Hancock (144) went 3-2, and sophomore Trent Blomquist (170) went 3-2.