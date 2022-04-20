On Wednesday afternoon, Yuma Catholic senior wrestling standout Mikey Doerr officially signed his National Letter of Intent on the Shamrocks high school campus.
Upon graduation, Doerr will be taking his wrestling talents out of state to Southwestern Oregon Community College. As it turns out, Doerr made his commitment to Southwestern Oregon without visiting the campus, or the state for that matter. He says that an entirely new environment adds a sense of excitement to the next phase of his athletic career.
"Getting far away from home was something that I wanted to do and experience new places," the Yuma Catholic senior told The Yuma Sun.
Another deciding factor in Doerr's college choice was the fact that two former Shamrock teammates, Jayden Dobson and Jacob Navarro, signed at Southwestern Oregon a year ago. His new team's overall success, combined with a recommendation from two YC graduates went a long way for Doerr.
"They are two of my best friends and my main wrestling buddies, they've been telling me stuff about it and how it's a real beautiful area. Plus they have one of the top 20 NAIA wrestling programs in the country, so it helps to know we'll be good next year."
Doerr ends his two year stint at Yuma Catholic as a two-time First Team All-Region performer and was also a two-time state runner up. Competing at 113 pounds at the high school level, Doerr also earned All-American honors with the Shamrocks and compiled a 61-5 individual record in his final season. As a collegiate, Doerr plans to compete in the 125-pound division.
Prior to enrolling at YC, Doerr was a student-athlete at Yuma High. As a sophomore there, he qualified for the state tournament but did not place. According to the college-bound wrestler, he said the transfer over to Yuma Catholic unlocked his true potential on the mat.
"I think the change from Yuma High School to Yuma Catholic really matured me. My mentality and everything about me just grew and the competition was just mine to dominate," Doerr added. "It wasn't such an easy process, but I put the work in and made it happen and made sure I was a student athlete first."
Doerr credited Yuma Catholic wrestling head coach Jeff Welsing with his rapid progress to become one of the top competitors in the state. In addition to helping to improve his overall skills as an athlete, Doerr stated that Welsing was a pivotal figure in his decision to transfer to YC from Yuma High.
"He's taught me almost everything, from wrestling and being the person I am. He's helped me since I was a little kid and was fully supportive when it was time for me to make the decision to come here," Doerr continued.
Academically, the Yuma Catholic senior wrestler says he plans to major in business once he gets to college. Doerr stated the flexibility of the business world is an exciting prospect to pursue.
"There's really a lot of open areas you can explore if you decide to change what you want to do. If one thing doesn't work out, you can always move onto something else," he said.