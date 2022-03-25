Things got off to an inauspicious start for the Yuma Catholic baseball program this season.
Earlier this month, Yuma Catholic announced that due to multiple Arizona Interscholastic Association violations, the school decided to relieve Curt Foppe of his head coaching duties. The Shamrocks had already player their opening day ballgame before the change was announced.
In Foppe's place, Judd Thrower was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Thrower's first game as head coach came in a 7-2 home victory over Imperial on March 1. A former Arizona Western College baseball player, Thrower is a Yuma High graduate that has spent the past few years as an assistant with the Shamrocks program.
Since Thrower's first game at the helm, the Shamrocks have added five more wins to their season total for an overall record of 7-2. Taking over just after the new spring campaign began was not an ideal situation for Thrower and his club. However, the new Shamrocks coach says his familiarity with the program's rich history and tradition certainly helped his learning curb.
"I've already been working with the JV and varsity teams as an assistant so that definitely made it a little easier," Thrower tells The Yuma Sun. "I'd say the biggest adjustment has been getting into a routine and making sure I had each player in a position to be the most successful. I've also tried to put my own twist onto what we already were doing."
Although Thrower has been involved with the game of baseball for many years as a player and coach, he says he has never experienced an in-season coaching change on any of his previous teams. That being the case, he credits the Yuma Catholic players, particularly the senior class, for handling these unique circumstances in a positive way.
"It's been tough on everybody involved with our program, especially because the kids lost someone they really enjoyed playing for. They've shown a lot of resilience and I think they've been playing with more determination and an added chip on their shoulder," Thrower continues. "With this class of seniors, I honestly expected we'd have a great record at this point. I think we have the potential to not lose another game this year."
As the Shamrocks have marched their way to a winning record, several players have been at the forefront of the club's success on the diamond. Senior DJ Sakay has made his presence felt near the top of the batting order as the No. 2 hitter. In the cleanup spot, junior Nomar Topete has been a dependable run producer.
Meanwhile, senior pitchers Issac Araiza and Austin Priest have provided Yuma Catholic with a pair of strong arms in the rotation.