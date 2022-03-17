It was a successful season this past winter for the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks girls soccer team. The team finished up with a 10-6-2 record and qualified for the postseason following a victory over ALA Ironwood in the state play-in round on Feb. 9.
One of the key reasons for Yuma Catholic’s postseason berth was the play of senior forward and winger Angelica Pimentel. She was a premier offensive weapon for the Shamrocks who produced 18 goals and five assists this season. For her efforts on the field, Pimentel, a team captain for the Shamrocks, was named to the 3A Southwest All-Region First Team and was an honorable mention on the all-conference team.
With her selection as the 2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Player of the Year for girls soccer adding to the list of accomplishments, Pimentel reveals she was not expecting to receive such recognition for her on-field talents.
“It was for sure one of my goals coming into the season to win player of the year, especially being that it was my senior season,” Pimentel tells The Yuma Sun. “But I totally wasn’t expecting it, so it’s really cool that it happened for me.”
As Pimentel reflects on her memories of the past season, her favorite moment actually had nothing to do with the competition she faced on the field. Yuma Catholic head coach Morgan Hodges was pregnant with her first child and her availability to coach the team was in question as the new season began on Nov. 1.
As it turned out, coach Hodges gave birth to her daughter Charlotte on Nov. 14 and the new mother did not miss any games with the Shamrocks. According to Pimentel, seeing her coach so committed to the team galvanized the other players on the squad at the outset of the 2021-2022 campaign.
“After the baby was born, she really pushed us to give it our best. It was so cool to see our coach supporting us the whole time,” the Shamrocks senior states.
With her high school soccer days officially behind her, Pimentel now looks to make the transition to the collegiate level. Still undecided, Pimentel has narrowed down her choices to either Arizona Western College or Arizona Christian. Academically, the soccer standout says she wants to study forensic accounting in college.
Meanwhile, coach Hodges offered high praise for her former player. A 2013 graduate of Yuma Catholic and a former varsity soccer player herself, Hodges states that Pimentel’s overall ability level is among the best she has seen as a coach.
“It’s hard to pick a best player because different players are “the best” in different aspects of the game and have different strengths, but I would say that Angie’s speed and ball control under pressure are some of the best I’ve seen for sure,” Hodges adds.