It was quite an eventful weekend for the Yuma Baseball Academy’s 9U team. This past Sunday, the team capped off its appearance at the AA Spring Training Dual No. 2 with a tournament championship. The two-day tournament was held at the Rio Vista Sports Complex in Peoria.
In the championship game, Yuma was put to the test by Team Clutch from the state of Utah. Yuma found itself down 6-1 before staging a rally to eventually win the game 12-7 in six innings. Centerfielder Ahdan Ontiveros was named the Most Valuable Player of the game as his defensive skills in the outfield allowed the Yuma Baseball Academy to regain momentum after a slow start.
“If he didn’t come up with the catches that he did, it would have been a totally different ballgame and the outcome would have been completely different,” Yuma head coach Jesus Ontiveros said of his son’s performance.
The tournament win did not come without its share of adversity. After dropping the first two games on Saturday, Yuma turned things around with two wins on Sunday. Meanwhile, coach Ontiveros says he is quite proud of how his 10-man roster competed against teams from bigger cities.
“I’m just really amazed at our overall effort level. These kids are so young, and they showed so much heart to go out there and represent their city against some great competition,” Ontiveros adds. “Seeing these kids mature and grow up every day is really exciting.”
With no more games scheduled for this month, Ontiveros says the 9U team plans to be back in action by April. As for Yuma’s 8U team, they plan to head to nationals from March 18-20 at the Gilbert Cactus Yards.