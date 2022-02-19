In 3A girls basketball on Friday evening, No. 18 seed Yuma Catholic was unable to pull off the road upset as they lost to No. 2 seed Gilbert Christian by a final score of 44-37 in the second round of the AIA State Tournament.
Yuma’s top performers for the game included Reese Sellers who posted 13 points and four assists. Meanwhile, Amanda Wiley added 12 points and six rebounds. Eva Garcia also chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds in defeat.
After the ballgame, Yuma head coach Bobby McGalliard explained that foul trouble and an early deficit were major factors in the loss. Nonetheless, McGalliard expressed his satisfaction with the club’s overall effort level.
“In the second half, we turned to our full court pressure which created some turnovers and we were able to get out on the break. In our half court offense, we were able to penetrate and get to the rim or kick it out to our shooters in the second half,” McGalliard told the Yuma Sun. “We showed a lot of fight and just battled to the end. This team grew so much this year.”