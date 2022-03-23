The Yuma Criminals (4-11, 2-4) were suffering through a nine-game losing skid. That all came to an end on Wednesday as Yuma earned a 4-0 road win over Gila Ridge. It was the team’s first victory since March 1, a win that also came at the expense of Gila Ridge.
Yuma posted two of its four runs in the opening inning, and then added one more in the third and sixth innings to salt away the ballgame. In total, Yuma collected six hits compared to three for the Hawks.
Yuma sophomore Damian Cabrera was the only player with a multi-hit game as he finished the day with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate. Cabrera was also credited with a run batted in. Fellow sophomore Edgar Castro picked up Yuma’s other RBI in the contest.
On the mound, Cabrera picked up the win as well. He pitched all seven innings and struck out seven without issuing a walk. Afterward, Yuma head coach Nick Johnson commended his team for ending the losing streak.
“It feels good to win a high quality ballgame. Cabrera pitched a terrific game, and you can’t ask for much more out of him,” Johnson tells The Yuma Sun. “All and all, we’ve been in most of these games during this skid, but we just haven’t been able to get the timely hit to get out ahead. It feels good that we put it all together today.”
San Luis 2, Mesa 0
The Sidewinders needed just two hits to beat visiting Mesa 2-0. Eric Abarca and Joshua Abril accounted for the only two hits for San Luis. Meanwhile on the mound, Wilber Espinoza allowed four hits and struck out five in a complete game shutout for the Sidewinders.
PREP SOFTBALL
Kofa 10, Mountain Ridge 6
The Kofa Lady Kings protected its home field Wednesday in a 10-6 win over Mountain Ridge. Junior Stephanie Montoya hit a grand slam in the ballgame and Ahjaida Solomon was the winning pitcher and struck out 11 for Kofa.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Kofa 9, North 0
Kofa did not lose a single set in a 9-0 home victory over the North Mustangs Wednesday. Chile Limon, Melony Mota, Aliya Chavez, Ariel Wilson, Athena Sandoval and Emily Zambrano all recorded straight set wins for Kofa in singles play.
San Luis 5, Carl Hayden 2
San Luis won four of five singles matches during its home win over Carl Hayden. At the No. 1 slot, Mia Gonzalez was a 6-1, 3-3, 7-5 winner over Coral Jimenez. Marisol Lopez won 6-2, 6-2 over Carolina Limon in the No. 2 game.
In the No. 3 position, Dulce Rascon shut out Bridget Lopez Garcia 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 4 game, Abril Pena defeated Jasmin Ronen in a hard-fought affair 4-7, 6-4, 7-5.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Perry 8, Cibola 1
It was a difficult outing for Cibola as the Raiders lost their road matchup at Perry. Cibola’s only win of the match came in singles play as Diego Servin defeated Ethan Perovich 0-6, 6-4, 10-7 in the No. 2 position.