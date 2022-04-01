The Yuma High Criminals enjoyed a strong performance Tuesday against the Paradise Honors Panthers with a 9-1 home win.
Friday was a different story on the road however as Yuma could not muster up enough offense on the road against Paradise in a 5-1 defeat. A Damian Cabrera double accounted for one of Yuma’s two hits on the day and sacrifice fly RBI off the bat of Parson Sievert represented the club’s only run of the game. After 18 games, Yuma’s overall season mark now sits at 5-13.
Afterward, head coach Nick Johnson, now in his fifth season with Yuma High, stated that the morale of the team is a positive one despite the on-field results to this point in the season.
“This is a really young ballclub. Last year, we had five seniors in the starting lineup, and this year we are starting three freshmen and four sophomores,” Johnson told the Yuma Sun. “Having so much youth on this team, my job is all about keeping everybody in line, building character and molding these kids.”
Next up on the schedule for Yuma, they plan to host Estrella Foothills on Saturday. Start time for that contest is slated for 12 p.m.