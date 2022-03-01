In prep baseball action Tuesday, the Yuma High Criminals hosted its first home game of the season and got the better of the Gila Ridge Hawks 5-2 in seven innings. Yuma High now owns a record of 3-2 on the year.
On the mound, Criminals junior Justin Bouts picked up the win as he tossed five and two-thirds innings and struck out 13 batters and allowed only one earned run. At the plate, Bouts also contributed with a run batted in.
After the win, Yuma head coach Nick Johnson noted that Bouts put forth a gritty and determined effort.
“He’s a horse for us and he loves to get after it,” Johnson told The Yuma Sun. And he walked three batters, so you’ve got to love his strikeout-to-walk ratio. Justin had a great feel for the strike zone for sure.”
Offensively, Damian Cabrera went 2-for-3 and Parson Sievert recorded a triple in three plate appearances. Also of note, Yuma recorded two of their runs via the sacrifice fly. Johnson credits his club with understanding the importance of situational hitting.
“We preach to our kids that it’s all about playing for the guy in front of you. Our goal is to put together good, quality at-bats and we try to make productive outs. Moving runners over and playing fundamental baseball is sometimes the difference in the game.”
While Yuma will travel to Cibola for its next game on Friday, Gila Ridge will look to regroup Wednesday against Willow Canyon.
It was quite a different outcome between these two teams in softball Tuesday as the Hawks completely overwhelmed the Criminals 21-1. Gila Ridge will look to build off of their latest effort in the next game Monday at San Luis. Meanwhile, Yuma plans to travel to Cibola for its next game Friday.