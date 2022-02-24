In local news on Thursday, the Yuma High Criminals were in Tucson to open their season in the Cowboy-Up Invitational.
Yuma came away with a 10-5 victory over Pueblo in a five inning affair. Starting pitcher Justin Bouts tossed four and one-third innings for the Criminals to earn the win. He allowed only two hits and recorded 12 strikeouts on the afternoon.
At the plate, Bouts also contributed with a 2-for-4 performance and drove in three runs. Meanwhile, Parson Sievert also added an RBI triple in the winning effort for Yuma. All told, the Criminals’ offense accounted for seven hits in the ballgame.
After the win, Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said he was pleased with the overall effort level of the club to start the new season.
“As a team, I think we are ahead of where we’ve been in the past,” Johnson told The Yuma Sun. “The kids have totally bought into what we as a staff are selling to them. The key moving forward will be to maintain this attitude no matter how things go and play with full effort and hustle win or lose.”
Next up on the schedule, Yuma plans to continue tournament play tomorrow with games against Mica Mountain at 9 a.m. and St. Augustine at noon.