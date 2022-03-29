The Yuma Criminals rebounded nicely from Monday's setback against San Luis to defeat the Paradise Honors Panthers at home Tuesday in regional competition. In the process, Yuma improved its season record to 5-12 overall.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Yuma drew first blood with a run in the third. The big inning came in the fourth as the Criminals produced six runs total to take command of the game. According to Yuma head coach Nick Johnson, he saw encouraging signs from his club in the first three innings before the big rally in the fourth.
"We were able to put guys on base and get into a good groove offensively to start things off, but we weren't able to capitalize with runs," Johnson told The Yuma Sun after the game. "Then the second or third time down the lineup, the opposing pitcher is either going to continue to cruise, or we are going to jump on him. And we jumped on him by stringing hits together which was good to see."
Yuma followed up their massive fourth with two more runs in the fifth as they concluded matters in a convincing victory. All told, Yuma produced 13 hits in the game compared to just two for Paradise. Eli Lujan, Damian Cabrera, Parson Sievert, Edgar Castro and Justin Bouts all enjoyed multi-hit games for Yuma.
On the mound, Bouts recorded a complete-game victory. He allowed one earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts against just one walk. As coach Johnson stated, Bouts, a junior, has been a key contributor for Yuma throughout the season.
"Justin is a good, good ballplayer for us. He's definitely a horse for us and his batting average is close to .450. I'd say he's really stepped up to fill this role for us and we've seen the production so far," Johnson adds.
The Criminals plan to play the Panthers on the road in their next contest slated for Friday. Start time for that contest is set for 3:45 p.m.
Gila Ridge 7, Ironwood 4 (GM 1)
Ironwood 8, Gila Ridge 7 (GM 2)
It was a mixed bag of results for the Gila Ridge Hawks as they earned a 7-4 victory against Ironwood in the first game of the day. The second contest was a different story with the Hawks coming up a run short against the Eagles.
Gila Ridge totaled nine hits in the first game. Sophomore Caleb Rosado and junior Jack Scanlan both recorded two hits apiece for the Hawks in the first game. Meanwhile, Rosado was the winning pitcher as he went five and two-thirds.
In the second game, 11 hits from Gila Ridge was not enough to secure the win. A total of four Hawks players recorded multi-hit games in defeat.
PREP SOFTBALL
Gila Ridge 11, Ironwood 1 (GM 1)
Gila Ridge 14, Ironwood 2 (GM 2)
The Hawks did not have much trouble sweeping Ironwood in doubleheader action Tuesday.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Yuma High 7, Youngker 2
The Criminals took five of the six singles matchups for a convincing home victory over Youngker Tuesday. In those five match victories, Yuma dropped just one set. Cristian Sanchez, Issac Perez, Leonardo Gonzalez, Estevan Sedano, and Orlando Gonzalez all recorded wins on the day for Yuma.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Yuma High 8, Youngker 1
Meanwhile, the Criminals' girls squad matched the success of the boys team with a dominant showing against Youngker. Star Marquez, Michaela Fijalkowski, Gavina Guerrero and Sunshine Marquez all recorded wins in singles play for Yuma High. After singles, Yuma proceeded to sweep all three doubles matches against Youngker.