Gila Ridge’s Jazmin Estrada is no stranger to being one of the top runners in Yuma.
The senior is a back-to-back Yuma Union High School District girls cross-country champion and her efforts led her to being crowned the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It’s a nice relief,” said Estrada. “You work so hard...It’s nice to get something in return for trying so hard.”
She became the second Gila Ridge runner to win the award in the last three years.
Estrada has been a YUHSD champion the last two seasons – her only two years in the sport.
While Estrada is excited to win the award, she believes she earned the honor a season ago. Although she was not the girls runner of the year, Estrada said it provided a boost of motivation for her.
Her woeful result at an invite early in the season also sparked a fire in Estrada. She placed 8th and admitted she doesn’t like losing to the competition in town.
“I don’t like when the other girls beat me,” Estrada quipped.
From there, the senior went on a tear.
Not only did she win the district title by a wide margin, she placed second in the Hawks’ sectional meet before finishing 28th in the Division II AIA state tournament.
“We knew going into the year she would keep on improving,” said head coach Jensen Rosenboom. “She’s shown that potential the last two years between cross country and track and field. We have those expectations of her...She performed better this year in all the big meets.”
Estrada almost didn’t participate in the sport until she decided to join the team as a junior. Looking back on her experience, She is thankful for her decision to become a part of the Hawks’ program.
“I’m grateful I did it,” she said. “It helps me have more confidence that I could (achieve) times that seemed impossible at first.”
Estrada said she’s going to miss all of her teammates and the memories they created over the past two seasons. The future remains unknown for the eventual Gila Ridge graduate. She will be studying psychology in college, but is still aiming for an opportunity to further her athletic career at the next level.